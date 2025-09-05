Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP155: Hour 1 - Jobs Jobs Jobs Or Not
0:00
-36:56

S14 EP155: Hour 1 - Jobs Jobs Jobs Or Not

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Tariffs are working! Job growth is down.

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