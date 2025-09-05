Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP155: Hour 2 - Things White Progressives Like
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-37:08

S14 EP155: Hour 2 - Things White Progressives Like

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Reimbursements by airlines for flight disruptions is being recinded by The Trump Administration. Mayor Pete has come out against it....but why? Because, it will affect Global Warming.

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