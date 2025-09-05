Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP155: Hour 3 - What Did the SEALs do in North Korea?
0:00
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S14 EP155: Hour 3 - What Did the SEALs do in North Korea?

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

A story just came out about a botched Seal Team 6 Mission in N. Korea. The story is from Trump's first term. Why did it just come out and why are you not hearing a big buzz about it?

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