Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP156: Hour 1 - SCOTUS and Three Strikes
0:00
-38:56

S14 EP156: Hour 1 - SCOTUS and Three Strikes

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

SCOTUS gives some big wins to President Trump today plus the democrats are just firmly on the side of violent criminals and opposite American citizens.

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