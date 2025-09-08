Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP156: Hour 2 - The Politics of Science
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-39:09

S14 EP156: Hour 2 - The Politics of Science

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Science has destroyed its own credibility, it wasn't because of President Trump plus there is absolutely no constitutional crisis happening in American no matter how much democrats scream otherwise.

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