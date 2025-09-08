Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP156: Hour 3 - Capitalist Distrust
0:00
-39:10

S14 EP156: Hour 3 - Capitalist Distrust

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The degradation of capitalism can really be blamed on capitalists themselves plus ICE is chalking up some huge wins for American workers.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture