Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP157: Hour 1 - Israeli Strikes and Jeffrey Epstein
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-38:59

S14 EP157: Hour 1 - Israeli Strikes and Jeffrey Epstein

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Israel just took out Hamas's leadership in Qatar plus the Epstein saga continues.

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