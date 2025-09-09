Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP157: Hour 2 - The Gen Z Divide on Family
0:00
-39:05

S14 EP157: Hour 2 - The Gen Z Divide on Family

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The left has destroyed the future prospects of GenZ plus the Biden jobs numbers are significantly revised down other the last year.

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