Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP157: Hour 3 - The Kids Aren't Ready
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S14 EP157: Hour 3 - The Kids Aren't Ready

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Schools are completely failing our kids even as the left pretends otherwise plus the left has no idea how to deal with crime and stand firmly on their empathetic soap box.

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