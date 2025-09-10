Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP158: Hour 1 - Landmark Trans Ruling
0:00
-39:06

S14 EP158: Hour 1 - Landmark Trans Ruling

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

A land mark trans case that's a win for sanity plus the left is so compassionate they would rather a mentally ill man be free to murder than lock him up.

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