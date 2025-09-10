Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP158: Hour 2 - The Basic Rules of Economics
0:00
-38:53

S14 EP158: Hour 2 - The Basic Rules of Economics

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The right have forgotten basic economic because we have been so successful as a whole plus the Russian's pissed off Poland by invading their airspace.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture