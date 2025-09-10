Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP158: Hour 3 - The Commies Come For the Southeast's Power Grid
0:00
-39:20

S14 EP158: Hour 3 - The Commies Come For the Southeast's Power Grid

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Erick-Woods Erickson

George Soros and the communists want to take over a nuclear power plant in southeast Georgia….no we aren't kidding plus someone wrote a book for Kamala Harris and it's full of some whoppers.

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