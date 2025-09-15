Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP161: Hour 1 - In Other News
0:00
-37:04

S14 EP161: Hour 1 - In Other News

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump sends the troops to Memphis, our allies need to stop buying oil from Russia and funding their war plus a lot of new details about the Charlie Kirk assassination.

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