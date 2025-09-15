Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP161: Hour 2 - How to Fight the Left
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-37:09

S14 EP161: Hour 2 - How to Fight the Left

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

We have an opportunity to fight the left with absolute moral high ground so we need to leery about anyone saying to 'fight like the left'.

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