Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP161: Hour 3 - The Algorithm Trap
0:00
-37:15

S14 EP161: Hour 3 - The Algorithm Trap

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

We are all stuck in an algorithm trap that is making us miserable which is why TikTok should be banned instead of sold.

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