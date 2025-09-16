Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP162: Hour 1 - Pam Bondi is in Over Her Head
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S14 EP162: Hour 1 - Pam Bondi is in Over Her Head

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Pam Bondi steps in it over free speech plus a recent survey was released showing the left and in particular GenZ are fine with political violence.

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