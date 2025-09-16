Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP162: Hour 2 - We Must End TikTok
0:00
-37:10

S14 EP162: Hour 2 - We Must End TikTok

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Erick-Woods Erickson

TikTok must end and it must end now, so why is the Trump administration giving it life plus new information about other individuals that may have been involved in the Charlie Kirk assassination.

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