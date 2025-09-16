Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP162: Hour 3 - The Charges Are In
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-37:19

S14 EP162: Hour 3 - The Charges Are In

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Utah is officially seeking the death penalty for Charlie Kirk's assassin plus they reveal even more information than we had two hours ago.

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