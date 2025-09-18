Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP164: Hour 1 - The Kimmel Contretemps
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-37:04

S14 EP164: Hour 1 - The Kimmel Contretemps

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Jimmy Kimmel, a wildly unfunny late night host who no one watches, got himself pulled off air plus Trump names ANITFA as a domestic terror organization.

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