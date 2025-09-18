Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP164: Hour 2 - We Live in Insane Times
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-37:12

S14 EP164: Hour 2 - We Live in Insane Times

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrats are being forced to rethink their brand as the ultra-progressives continue to drag them down into the gutter.

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