Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP164: Hour 3 - The Chicago Crime Coverup
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-37:11

S14 EP164: Hour 3 - The Chicago Crime Coverup

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Wild story of out Illinois showing just how unserious democrats are going crime in their respective areas.

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