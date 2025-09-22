Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP166: Hour 1 - Two Paths Out of Phoenix
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S14 EP166: Hour 1 - Two Paths Out of Phoenix

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Charlie Kirk's funeral was this weekend and it gave everyone there very clearly two paths we can take going forward.

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