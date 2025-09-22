Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP166: Hour 2 - Democrats Have No Clue
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-37:11

S14 EP166: Hour 2 - Democrats Have No Clue

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Kamala Harris "wrote" a book and it has some interesting things to say that democrats are not to happy about plus Trump throws a hefty fee at H-1B visa's.

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