Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP166: Hour 3 - Keep an Eye on Virginia
0:00
-37:15

S14 EP166: Hour 3 - Keep an Eye on Virginia

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Things are heating up in the gubernatorial race in Virginia with some good things and some legitimate concerns for the GOP.

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