Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP167: Hour 1 - The Secret Service Discovery and Kimmel
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S14 EP167: Hour 1 - The Secret Service Discovery and Kimmel

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The Secret Service makes a pretty alarming discovery in New York, the President lets the useless UN have it typical Trump fashion plus Kimmel is back but for how long?

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