Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP167: Hour 2 - The Tylenol Connection
0:00
-37:20

S14 EP167: Hour 2 - The Tylenol Connection

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

No, there isn't a link between Tylenol and autism so lets go down some rabbit holes plus some more about Kamala, her book and her diasterous press tour.

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