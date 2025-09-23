Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP167: Hour 3 - The Isolated and Alienated Elite
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S14 EP167: Hour 3 - The Isolated and Alienated Elite

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The elite in this country increasingly claim they don't recognize this country but they never really bothered to know the country outside their bubble.

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