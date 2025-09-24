Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP168: Hour 1 - ICE Shooting and Google's Censorship
0:00
-37:10

S14 EP168: Hour 1 - ICE Shooting and Google's Censorship

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Left wing violence strikes again, this time shooting up an ICE facility plus the biggest threat to free speech was what the Biden administration did to social media, not Jimmy Kimmel getting a three day timeout.

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