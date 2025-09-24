Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP168: Hour 2 - The Left Finally Realizes the Violence is Coming From Inside the House
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S14 EP168: Hour 2 - The Left Finally Realizes the Violence is Coming From Inside the House

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Erick-Woods Erickson

In a very shocking turn of events even some of the most left leaning publications are now admitting the left has a violence problem plus new polling comes out and holy cow republicans are crushing democrats on almost every issue.

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