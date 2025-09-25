Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP169: Hour 1 - The Economy Continues to Roar
0:00
-37:06

S14 EP169: Hour 1 - The Economy Continues to Roar

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Erick-Woods Erickson

While there are some concerns on the horizon the latest economic data shows things are moving in a good direction plus lets go over some of the pitfalls and perils for democrats shutting down the government.

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