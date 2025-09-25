Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP169: Hour 2 - We Arrive at My Fear
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S14 EP169: Hour 2 - We Arrive at My Fear

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The left has been laying the foundation for "justified violence" for a long time.

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