Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP169: Hour 3 - Democrats Need a Clue on Crime
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S14 EP169: Hour 3 - Democrats Need a Clue on Crime

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrats don't have the first idea on how to deal with crime plus is it time to end cashless bail?

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