Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP170: Hour 1 - The Comey Indictment
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S14 EP170: Hour 1 - The Comey Indictment

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Erick-Woods Erickson

James Comey has been indicted for lying to Congress, which is long overdue plus a Norman, Oklahoma City councilwoman resigns after encouraging someone to kills themselves on Facebook.

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