Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP170: Hour 3 - The Mississippi Miracle is Real
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-37:13

S14 EP170: Hour 3 - The Mississippi Miracle is Real

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Erick-Woods Erickson

What Mississippi has done in education can be done everywhere in the US and it starts by ignoring everything from the Department of Education plus your phone calls.

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