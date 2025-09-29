Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP171: Hour 1 - The Weekend Chaos
0:00
-37:05

S14 EP171: Hour 1 - The Weekend Chaos

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

After a weekend of chaos, most of which happened in blue cities, lets go over the details, implications and fallout plus Trump sends in the troops to regain law and order.

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