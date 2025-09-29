Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP171: Hour 2 - The Nonsensical Shutdown Talking Point
0:00
-37:17

S14 EP171: Hour 2 - The Nonsensical Shutdown Talking Point

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The media, realizing who will be in charge after a government shutdown happens, is going after Russ Vought, democrats are backed into a corner over the shutdown plus Des Moines, Iowa had themselves a criminal illegal alien as their school superintendent.

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