Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP171: Hour 3 - The Socialists Come for New York
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S14 EP171: Hour 3 - The Socialists Come for New York

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The communists come for New York but it's hard to care plus Trump announces they may be close to ending the war in Gaza by releasing their detailed proposal.

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