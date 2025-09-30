Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP172: Hour 1 - The Shutdown Comes
0:00
-37:06

S14 EP172: Hour 1 - The Shutdown Comes

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Let's do the happy dance as democrats walk eyes closed, head first into the brick wall of a government shutdown plus democrat kryptonite is, in fact, the impenetrable media bubble they have created for themselves.

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