Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP172: Hour 2 - The Unitary Executive Theory
0:00
-37:24

S14 EP172: Hour 2 - The Unitary Executive Theory

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The left is having a complete meltdown because Hegseth fat shamed the military plus the left seems very confused about who controls the executive branch and the Supreme Court is poised to remind them.

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