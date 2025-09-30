Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP172: Hour 3 - Turning FACE on the Left
0:00
-37:22

S14 EP172: Hour 3 - Turning FACE on the Left

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The left loved the FACE Act when it was being used against pro-lifers but now that Trump is using it pro-hamas domestic terrorists they need their fainting couches plus it is now on hamas to accept a deal and live or decline and die.

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