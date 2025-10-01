Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP173: Hour 1 - The Feds Shut Down
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-37:09

S14 EP173: Hour 1 - The Feds Shut Down

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrats have put themselves in a corner, having to make a decision on keeping the government shutdown, hurting their voters or funding the man they continually refer to Hitler.

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