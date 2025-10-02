Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP174: Hour 1 - Terror From the East
0:00
-37:11

S14 EP174: Hour 1 - Terror From the East

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Erick-Woods Erickson

An islamic terrorist kills two Jews heading to a synagogue in the UK so now we get to hear about white nationalist nazi terrorism and islamophobia.

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