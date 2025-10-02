Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP174: Hour 2 - The Illegals and the Progressive Right
0:00
-37:20

S14 EP174: Hour 2 - The Illegals and the Progressive Right

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrats are really trying to pretend they didn't shut the government down because they want tax payer funded illegal alien health insurance plus the progressive right is abandoning school choice.

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