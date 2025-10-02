Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP174: Hour 3 - The Ukraine Game Changes
0:00
-37:15

S14 EP174: Hour 3 - The Ukraine Game Changes

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

So we are now subsidizing soy bean farmers because they can't sell their crops due to the tariffs plus demcrats don't care one bit what Russia does to Ukraine.

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