Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP176: Hour 1 - The Pro-Assassination Silence in Virginia
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S14 EP176: Hour 1 - The Pro-Assassination Silence in Virginia

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Virginia democrats have come out in favor of political assassination and child murder as their reluctance to call out democrat AG candidate Jay Jones private text messages plus much to our glee the government shutdown rolls on but why aren't they firing people yet?

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