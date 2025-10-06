Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP176: Hour 2 - Another Trans Assassin and the Supremes
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S14 EP176: Hour 2 - Another Trans Assassin and the Supremes

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Erick-Woods Erickson

New cases at SCOTUS the media is melting down over, the media helps out the would-be trans killer who plotted to kill Justice Kavanough, CBS news gets taken over by Bari Weiss plus the Chicago PD was given an oder to not respond to any calls for help from the feds while Antifa riots.

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