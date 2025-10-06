Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP176: Hour 3 - Silence of the Genocide Opponents
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-39:13

S14 EP176: Hour 3 - Silence of the Genocide Opponents

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump presses forward to get his Israel-Gaza peace plan across the finish line.

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