Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP177: Hour 1 - The Shutdown Turns Slowdown
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S14 EP177: Hour 1 - The Shutdown Turns Slowdown

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Will the GOP cave to democrat demands on a new budget or will vulnerable democrats cave and vote for the clean CR plus today marks the two year anniversary of the butchers known as Hamas invading Israel to start a war. Let's walk the timeline you won't hear anywhere else.

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