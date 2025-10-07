Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP177: Hour 2 - Gas Lighting Portland
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-39:13

S14 EP177: Hour 2 - Gas Lighting Portland

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrats and the media are gaslighting and outright lying about the use of ICE and the National Guard plus turns out Jack Smith was surveilling Senate Republicans and of course this isn't a big deal to democrats.

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