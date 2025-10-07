Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP177: Hour 3 - The Press Isn't Taking It Well
0:00
-39:16

S14 EP177: Hour 3 - The Press Isn't Taking It Well

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The horse shoe theory of politics is proving to be correct with the current strain of antisemitism, the media is not handling the Bari Weiss news well at all plus the democrats decision to shutdown the government will impact air travel.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture